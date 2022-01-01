Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Position Lowered by Trv Gp II LLC

Trv Gp II LLC lessened its stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,697,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750,000 shares during the quarter. Jounce Therapeutics makes up about 88.8% of Trv Gp II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trv Gp II LLC owned about 0.05% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $427.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.05. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

