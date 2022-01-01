Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.68

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.68 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 6974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.99.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

