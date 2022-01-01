JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of JDEPF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $28.95. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. JDE Peet’s has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

