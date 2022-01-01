Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 174.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 85.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $239.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.66. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $249.46.

