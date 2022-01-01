Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 285 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $117.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $118.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.97.

