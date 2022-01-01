Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $574,000 Investment in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.28% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 461.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 124.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period.

Shares of JMOM opened at $48.27 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $49.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79.

