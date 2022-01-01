Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 40.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 24.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 17.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 40.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

