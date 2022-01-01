Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,379,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 102,108 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 588,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,014,000 after acquiring an additional 50,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,633,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $80.26 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

