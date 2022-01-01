JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. Moreover, the company realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same. JAKKS Pacific is also connecting with customers through digital videos, display banners and social ads, which would improve customer experience. Such investment in digital innovation will help in brand building apart from helping the company to capitalize on the increasingly lucrative technology-based gaming market. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up over the past 60 days.”

Shares of JAKK opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.67.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 115.58% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 160,849 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $4,886,592.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

