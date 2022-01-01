Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $278,064.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $278,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE JBL opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

