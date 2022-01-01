Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 568,903 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

