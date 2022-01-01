iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $59,692,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,453.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 220,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,019,000 after acquiring an additional 206,402 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,885,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $219.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.33. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $167.46 and a 52 week high of $221.55.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.