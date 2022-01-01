iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,631 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $542.32 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $374.86 and a 1 year high of $558.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.67 and its 200-day moving average is $476.73.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

