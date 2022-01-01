iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 73.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,181 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $167.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $169.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

