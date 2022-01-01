iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 398,558 shares.The stock last traded at $48.13 and had previously closed at $48.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,422,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,411.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 292,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 280,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,199,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,993,000 after acquiring an additional 165,480 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 118,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,076,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.