iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lowered by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

