iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,101,636 shares.The stock last traded at $82.68 and had previously closed at $82.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,240,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 93,635 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

