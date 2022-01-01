iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Increased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $161,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $105.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $89.44 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

