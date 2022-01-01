iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,689 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares MBS ETF worth $96,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,649,000 after buying an additional 197,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.05. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.