iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYG opened at $87.01 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $88.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

