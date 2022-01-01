iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBHC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 486.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 75,299 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

