iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 488,716 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 291,090 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

