iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.62.

