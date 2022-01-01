IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $29.44 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.00366950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00042071 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

