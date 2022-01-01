IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Trading Down 7.2%

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.68. 67,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 183,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOBT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

