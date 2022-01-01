Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.90

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.90 and last traded at $111.90, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSR. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

