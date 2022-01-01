Investors Buy Large Volume of BridgeBio Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 19,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 435% compared to the average volume of 3,668 call options.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of BBIO opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.84. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

