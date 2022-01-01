Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.28% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after buying an additional 270,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after buying an additional 133,958 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,297,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after buying an additional 41,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 110,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

