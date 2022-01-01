Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Position Lessened by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.07. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

