Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,227 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.99% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $38.48 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

