Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $25.19 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and approximately $211.42 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $25.19 or 0.00053185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00058217 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.19 or 0.07815834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00074615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.97 or 1.00172963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer's total supply is 475,890,059 coins and its circulating supply is 190,940,097 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer's official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

