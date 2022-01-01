International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 176,177 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

International Isotopes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

