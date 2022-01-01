IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires £19,762.50 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Victoria Cochrane acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £19,762.50 ($26,566.07).

IHP stock opened at GBX 560.50 ($7.53) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 567.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 549.60. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 470 ($6.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 610.50 ($8.21). The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IHP. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 640 ($8.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.20) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

