Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CEO Sells $3,089,000.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $3,089,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BATRA opened at $28.75 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $296.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. State Street Corp grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

