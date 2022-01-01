Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Sells $104,000.00 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 175,854 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $144,200.28.

On Monday, December 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 23,309 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $21,444.28.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $113,140.02.

On Monday, October 11th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $98,336.50.

Shares of NYSE NINE opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.45. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.60 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

