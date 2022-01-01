Insider Selling: Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $75,635.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $75,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ KE opened at $21.76 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $546.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter.
Kimball Electronics Company Profile
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
