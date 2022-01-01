Insider Selling: Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $75,635.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $75,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KE opened at $21.76 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $546.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 505.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 104,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

