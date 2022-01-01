Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $313,800.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $313,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $106.60 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after buying an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $27,660,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.