Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Sells $10,285.60 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $10,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bryan Richard Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $248,142.51.

On Friday, December 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 105 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $4,501.35.

On Friday, November 26th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $11,466.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $5,577.72.

On Monday, October 25th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $13,171.60.

On Monday, October 4th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $5,194.00.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

HCAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.62.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

