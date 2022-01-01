Insider Selling: Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) President Sells $1,345,618.68 in Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE ENV opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 172.48 and a beta of 1.24. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
