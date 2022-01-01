Insider Selling: Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) President Sells $1,345,618.68 in Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ENV opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 172.48 and a beta of 1.24. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth about $160,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

