Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $26,580,643.84 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,580,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total value of $23,019,489.28.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $393,512.35.

On Monday, November 22nd, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total value of $26,832,310.40.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $27,767,695.36.

On Monday, October 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $35,397,701.76.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $15,762,254.88.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $178.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,272.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average is $143.83.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Datadog by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

