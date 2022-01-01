Insider Buying: Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Insider Purchases $170,612.85 in Stock

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) insider Jay Venkatesan bought 66,907 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $170,612.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Venkatesan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Jay Venkatesan bought 27,883 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,101.65.

Shares of ANGN stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angion Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 98.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Angion Biomedica by 46.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Angion Biomedica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Angion Biomedica by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

