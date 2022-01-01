Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.14) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

INO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 65,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

