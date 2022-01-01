Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.22% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2,102.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of FFTY opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $52.55.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.