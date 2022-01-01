Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stake Raised by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,733 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Infosys stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.