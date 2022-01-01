Indexed Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,970.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $635,452.53 and approximately $11,970.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.21 or 0.07811677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,558.08 or 0.99942904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00053318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

