ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.43

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $95.43 and traded as high as $103.95. ICF International shares last traded at $103.12, with a volume of 51,790 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 582.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

