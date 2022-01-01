Ibstock (LON:IBST) Shares Up 1.6%

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 203.80 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 203.80 ($2.74). 222,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,067,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.60 ($2.70).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 232 ($3.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 255 ($3.43) to GBX 228 ($3.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ibstock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 245.83 ($3.30).

The company has a market cap of £834.83 million and a P/E ratio of 25.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

