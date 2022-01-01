Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBDRY shares. Citigroup upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 84,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,527. Iberdrola has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $61.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.5766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

