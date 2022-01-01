I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $41.18 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.