Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Up to $27.27

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.27, but opened at $27.99. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 1,385 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

